Carrie Coon Responds to Fan Saying She Looks Like Star Wars: Ahsoka's Anakin Skywalker CGI

Carrie Coon, star of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is in on the joke. The star, having seen several tweets comparing her to the CGI-de-aged version of Anakin Skywalker on Ahsoka, didn't take offense. Instead, she tweeted that the "Carrie Coon filter is in beta," sharing a photo of Hayden Christensen that had been a common point of comparison. It's always fun when a celebrity can get in on this kind of thing, steer it in a funny direction, and show they have a sense of humor about themselves. But then, the joke got just a little funnier.

After Coon made her comment, Ahsoka cinematographer Eric Steelberg chimed in, joking, "This might be my fault." And in case you think he was apologizing for wonky lighting or something...nope! Steelberg actually has a much better reason to jump into the conversation.

"This is what happens when you shoot Star Wars and Ghostbusters back to back," he joked. "Shame on me."

Yup -- the cinematographer behind Ahsoka is actually the same person who shot Ghostbusters: Afterlife. A pretty funny coincidence!

He and Coon also both have MCU ties; Steelberg worked on Hawkeye, while Coon provided the voice of Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and What If...?.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.