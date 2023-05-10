CBS Reveals New Primetime TV Schedule for 2023-2024

CBS announced the network's primetime schedule for 2023-2024, with some familiar faces returning for another season (Fire Country, Young Sheldon, and NCIS). Fans can also look forward to some new shows like Matlock hitting the airwaves as well. The Super Bowl will also be making its return to CBS this season too! We've got a full breakdown of what's coming up this year right here down below! "Along with our outstanding team at the Network, I am incredibly excited to introduce four new series with big-name talent portraying distinct, bold, engaging characters," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. She adds, "These new shows from marquee auspices capture everything our viewers love about a CBS series – unique personalities, suspenseful drama, intrigue, high stakes, and relatable laugh-out-loud comedy with heart and humor. The new additions to our lineup are a stellar complement to our winning slate of returning series and we are confident they will resonate with our viewers on broadcast and streaming platforms."

SUNDAY (Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images) SUNDAY –As always, CBS' Sunday night starts at 7:00 PM with 60 MINUTES, television's acclaimed #1 news program, followed at 8:00 PM by the new legal drama MATLOCK, starring Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates. At 9:00 PM, one of television's top shows, averaging over 10 million multiplatform viewers a week and reigning as the most-watched drama among African American viewers, THE EQUALIZER, starring Queen Latifah, returns for a fourth season. During the first half of the season, when the CBS Sunday primetime lineup often starts later due to late afternoon NFL broadcasts, the 10:00 PM slot will feature encore broadcasts of popular Network dramas. CSI: VEGAS returns for its third season to anchor the 10:00 PM slot later in the year.

SATURDAY (Photo: CBS) SATURDAY – CBS' Saturday night lineup features encore broadcasts of the Network's popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed at 10:00 PM by the true crime docuseries 48 HOURS, Saturday's #1 non-sports primetime series.

FRIDAY (Photo: CBS) FRIDAY – CBS' most dominant night will feature the return of S.W.A.T. at 8:00 PM followed at 9:00 PM with television's #1 new series and CBS' #1 streaming series on Paramount+, FIRE COUNTRY. At 10:00 PM, Friday's consistent winner, BLUE BLOODS starring Tom Selleck, closes out one of television's strongest nights as it returns for its 14th season.

THURSDAY (Photo: Paramount) THURSDAY – Thursdays kick off with the top two comedies on television. The #1 comedy, YOUNG SHELDON, anchors the night at 8:00 PM, leading into the #2 comedy series, GHOSTS, at 8:30 PM. At 9:00 PM, the witty drama SO HELP ME TODD, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, returns and serves as a perfect pairing with the humorous new drama ELSBETH, starring Carrie Preston, at 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAY (Photo: CBS) WEDNESDAY – Two iconic reality series will expand to 90 minutes each to deliver a full night of adventure and challenges. The groundbreaking broadcast hit and most-watched reality show on Paramount+, SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, kicks off the night at 8:00 PM. At 9:30 PM, the globe-trotting, Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE hosted by Phil Keoghan returns, ending at 11:00 PM.

TUESDAY (Photo: CBS) TUESDAY – FBI Tuesday returns with the top-rated lineup of the night. FBI opens the night at 8:00 PM, followed by FBI: INTERNATIONAL at 9:00 PM and FBI: MOST WANTED concluding the block of heroic storytelling at 10:00 PM.