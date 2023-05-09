CBS Reveals New Matlock Reboot, Good Wife Spinoff, and Wayans Sitcom Coming to Network

CBS has revealed the first look at its Fall 2023 shows. On Tuesday, it was announced that the network has officially offered series orders to three new shows — a gender-swapped remake of Matlock, The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, and Poppa's House. These are the latest new shows to join CBS' fall slate, including the Justin Hartley-led action drama Tracker (formerly known as The Never Game).

These shows will join the roster of returning CBS shows, including Blue Bloods (for Season 14), Bob Hearts Abishola (for Season 5), CSI: Vegas (for Season 3), The Equalizer (for Season 4), FBI (for Season 6), FBI: International (for Season 3), FBI: Most Wanted (for Season 5), Fire Country (for Season 2), Ghosts (for Season 3), NCIS (for Season 21), NCIS: Hawai'i (for Season 3), The Neighborhood (for Season 6), So Help Me Todd (for Season 2), S.W.A.T. (for Season 7) and Young Sheldon (for Season 7).

What is Matlock about?

The Matlock "reimagining" will see Oscar winner Kathy Bates as the title character — a brilliant septuagenarian by the name of Madeline Matlock who rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

Matlock will co-star Skye P. Marshall (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jason Ritter (Parenthood), David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew). The series is written and executive produced by Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Kat Coiro directing and executive producing the pilot. Bates, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will also exec produce the series from CBS Studios.

What is Elsbeth about?

In Elsbeth, Carrie Preston returns as Elsbeth Tascioni, who has featured in both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. After her successful career in Chicago, the astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

Elsbeth will co-star Wendell Pierce and Carra Petterson. Jonathan Tolins serves as showrunner and exec produces with writers and exec producers Robert King and Michelle King. The former also direct and Liz Glotzer from the duo's King Size Productions also executive produces.

What is Poppa's House about?

Poppa's House is a multi-camera comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Wayans plays legendary talk radio host and happily divorced Poppa, who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, played by Wayans Jr., a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. The series also star Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson.

Kevin Hench is an executive producer, who co-wrote the pilot with Wayans, who also exec produces alongside Wayans Jr. Andy Ackerman directed and executive produced the pilot.

What do you think of CBS' new fall shows? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!