CBS Reveals Haunted Mirror to Enable Fans to Communicate With Spirits From Ghosts

On CBS's hit series Ghosts, there's just one ghost at Woodstone Mansion who can move objects in the physical world and that's Trevor, who has a special power to connect with the "Livings" in the mansion by writing messages on the foggy bathroom mirror. Now, to celebrate the series' Halloween episode, fans can "communicate with the spirits" themselves thanks to a real-life "haunted" mirror. On Wednesday, CBS unveiled a Victorian-style mirror that enables fans to communicate with the spirits from Ghosts ahead of the Halloween episode set to air on Thursday, October 27th. The haunted mirror, which is available in both the mortal — aka physical — realm and digital realm, was in spired by Trevor's special power.

Today, Wednesday, October 26th from 6 to 10 p.m. and on Thursday, October 27th from 3 to 8 p.m., fans can check out the CBS Ghosts branded Victorian-style mirror on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The special mirror quickly fogs over with the words "Ask Me Anything" appearing eerily on its surface so that "Livings" in the Los Angeles area can ask Trevor, well anything, and get an answer in the mirror's condensation. Then, on Thursday, fans will have an opportunity to ask a digital version of the mirror questions on both Twitter and Instagram with users getting replies to their questions in the form of a foggy mirror message GIF. Fans just have to use "#AskGhosts" to get in on the fun.

As for the Halloween episode of Ghosts, "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past", "a seance at Sam and Jay's last-minute Halloween party conjures up a spirit from Hetty's past. Also, Isaac worries Nigel will be turned off by his ghost power." Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:31 p.m. ET on CBS and is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What is Ghosts about?

Ghosts is the American version of a British series, also titled Ghosts. The series stars McIver and Ambudkar along with Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long and follows a married couple (McIver and Ambudkar) who move into their dream home only to discover that the rundown mansion is filled with ghosts and following a near-death experience amid renovations to the home, Sam can now see and hear the spirits living there.