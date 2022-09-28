Ghosts Season 1 Gets a DVD Release Date

Lionsgate announced today that Ghosts, the hit CBS sitcom which will start its second season this week, is getting a DVD and Blu-ray release for the first season. The discs will be available in November, with the Blu-ray release also including a complimentary digital copy of the season. The series stars iZombie's Rose McIver and Free Guy's Utkarsh Ambudkar, and centers around a young couple who move into a haunted house. After a head injury, Samantha (McIver) is the only person who can see and interact with a diverse and wacky cast of ghosts on the property and beyond.

The half-hour comedy series is based on a UK show by the same name. The U.S. version quickly shot up the ratings charts after its debut last year, becoming the biggest new comedy of the season and one of CBS's most successful shows currently on the air.

Here's the trailer for Ghosts, in case you're one of the handful of people who haven't checked it out yet.

You can see Lionsgate's official synopsis below.

Everything you love about the silly and the supernatural comes together when Ghosts: Season One arrives on Blu-ray™ +Digital and DVD November 22 from Lionsgate. This CBS produced comedy is adapted and developed from a UK series by producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman (TV's "New Girl" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") and featuring a brilliant ensemble cast of fresh faces and quick-witted writing, this hilarious series has a favorite ghost for everyone! The hit comedy that CBS calls "the number-one most-watched comedy this season," Ghosts: Season One will be available for the suggested retail price of $34.99 for Blu-ray + Digital, and $29.98 for DVD.

Freelance writer Samantha (Rose McIver) and aspiring chef Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) throw both caution and money to the wind to leave NYC and convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast — only to find that it's inhabited by a close-knit, eclectic group of spirits of deceased former residents! Adding to the supernatural surprises, Samantha discovers that she can see and hear ghosts everywhere, including those with whom she now shares a home. Old-school haunting and oddball humor fuel this sharp-witted, quirky comedy series that gives new meaning to the real estate phrase, "It's got great bones."