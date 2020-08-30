Chadwick Boseman Tribute Special to Air on ABC Following Black Panther

✖

Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment, and ABC News have announced that they will air a special honoring the late Chadwick Boseman on Sunday night. First, the Marvel Studios movie Black Panther will make its ABC debut on August 30th at 8 p.m. ET. Following the film, ABC will air the ABC News special Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King beginning at 10:20 a.m. The special will "celebrate Boseman's storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen. It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled."

Black Panther stars Boseman as the titular superhero, King T'Challa of Wakanda. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Oscar winners Lupita Nyong' o and Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Angela Bassett. ABC will air the Oscar-winning film commercial-free.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther follows T'Challa (Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king – and Black Panther – is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther earned seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with wins for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. Black Panther is the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture nomination and the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to win an Academy Award. It also received three nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, two wins at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three wins at the 24th Critics' Choice Awards from 12 nominations.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Black Panther also stars Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Andy Serkis.

The film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. Kevin Feige and David J. Grant were producers, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jeffrey Chernov, Nate Moore, and Stan Lee served as executive producers. Marvel Studios produced the film. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributed. It is currently available on Disney+.

Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King is executive produced by Steven Baker.

