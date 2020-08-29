Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43 Due to Colon Cancer

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has passed away. A new report from the AP says the actor, best known for his leading role as T'Challa in the Marvel Studios franchise, has died after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

The news was confirmed by Boseman's team in a statement posted to the actor's social media accounts Friday night. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement reads. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progresses to stage IV."

The statement adds, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman got his star in an episode of Third Watch in 2003. Subsequent appearances on Law & Order, ER, and CSI eventually led to the actor's break out role as Jackie Robinson in 42. That led directly to his role as T'Challa/Black Panther, the fictional leader of Wakanda — a character that first appeared in Captain America: Civil War.

Boseman went on to reprise that role in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He won several awards for his portrayal of the iconic Marvel character, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a People's Choice Award, an MTV Movie + TV Award, and a BET Award.