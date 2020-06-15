Charlie the Unicorn Grand Finale Released

It's the end of an era for a very specific part of Internet history, as Part Two of the Charlie the Unicorn finale has been released. On Monday, FilmCow debuted part two of the web series' "grand finale", a full nine months after part one made its debut on YouTube. The nine-minute-long video provides an end to the story of Charlie, Lolz, and Roffle, as well as a surprisingly-catchy musical number.

Charlie the Unicorn - which is almost entirely created by Jason Steele, originally as a birthday present for his mother - first debuted onto YouTube in 2006, and gained a bizarre virality in the years that followed. As those who were on the Internet in the mid-to-late 2000s will probably attest, the animated series spawned countless memes, parodies, and just general appreciation for the curmudgeon titular character.

It even led to an official merchandise campaign through Hot Topic, and the characters were featured in the 2008 music video for Weezer's "Pork and Beans". After the initial video debuted, subsequent installments came out in 2008, 2009, and 2012. The Grand Finale - which raised over $200,000 on Kickstarter - first began to be released in 2019.

"When the original "Charlie the Unicorn" video got such an enthusiastic response after its release (way back in 2005!) I decided to write a roadmap for the series," Steele writes on the Grand Finale Kickstarter. "In the time since then I've produced three additional episodes, all following that roadmap. I love the series, and I really didn't want to mess up what made it special by pumping out a bunch of episodes without good reason. If I did that, it would be Garfield. Every episode would involve Charlie throwing himself into a pan of lasagna and then assaulting a dog. What a world that would be."

"My roadmap ends with episode five, a big finale to finish off the story," Steele continued. "There is a lot that is going to happen in the final episode, much more than can be covered in 5-6 minutes. Longer is not always better, but if you like Charlie the Unicorn I think you'll really like what I have planned for this. It's going to be ridiculous, and musical, and extremely complicated to animate. Maybe not for Pixar, with their supercomputers and fur physics and blood pact with Yuroth, but complicated for me at least."

