Charmed: Chaos Theory Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Chaos Theory," the May 21 episode of Charmed, in which the Charmed Ones are working against time to save Jordan. The season has been a bit fractured so far, the byproduct of trying to finish out last year's batch of episodes that were never shot when production shut down amid the COVID-10 pandemic. What would have been the season two finale has now aired, though, and things in Charmed-land are getting moving in a new direction. So far this season, one of the big things has been a strange curse that has prevented any magical creatures from coming into physical contact with one another.

As you might gather, that's not great news for Macy and Harry, who are trying to navigate being a couple who can't touch even when they're in the same physical space. "Chaos Theory" will also see Harry starting to embrace another new status quo for himself.

GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION - The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) from a fate worse than death, but at great personal cost to themselves; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) sets off on a process of transformation. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Aziza Abu Butain and Sidney Quashie.

At the end of season two, the Charmed Ones and the magical world find themselves in certain peril as Julian affirmed to Aunt Vivienne that “whatever it takes,” he would bring her Macy (Madeleine Mantock). Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy’s newly cemented romance hangs in the balance after Harry asked Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to use her new power to change his feelings for her sister. With Mel’s (Melonie Diaz) relationship with Ruby at an impasse, will Mel ever find true love? And is the destruction of the sisterhood inevitable, or will the Charmed Ones conquer the Conqueror? The answers to these questions will unfold in season three and chart a whole new journey for the Charmed Ones as Maggie pursues her career ambitions, Macy returns to her science roots, and Mel's activism is reignited. Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (“Salvation”), Craig Shapiro (“Salvation”), Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Jessica O’Toole (“Jane The Virgin”), Amy Rardin (“Jane The Virgin”), Jennie Snyder Urman (“Jane The Virgin”), Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”) and Howard Owens (“You vs. Wild”).

Charmed airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Chaos Theory" will debut on May 21.