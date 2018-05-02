‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Confirmed as Title for New Netflix Series

It looks like Netflix’s new take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch officially has a title.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently announced that the upcoming series will, in fact, be titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. You can check out his tweet announcing the title – with the help of series star Kiernan Shipka – below.

While some had assumed that the series would be titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, inspired by the Archie Horror comic series of the same name, other possibilities popped up in subsequent months. When the series was first announced to be moving from The CW to Netflix, the project began adopting a shorthand of Sabrina, only for the longer-form moniker to become official.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was first announced to be in development late last year, with fans eager to see how the adaptation would come together. And while this photo of Shipka feels like the first real look at the series – aside from set photos that were released last month – it looks like expectations are pretty high.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

And while the series is billed as being within the same universe as The CW’s hit series Riverdale, those involved with the older series have said that crossovers won’t be happening anytime soon.

“The decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix to make these Riverdale and Sabrina shows completely separate universes.” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said earlier this year. “I don’t really know what Roberto’s plan is for Sabrina or what aspect of the supernatural or magic will be used. I know that doesn’t exist in Riverdale. At least right now. So it wouldn’t make sense for those two worlds to collide.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.