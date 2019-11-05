Chris Evans Is Totally Teasing a Role on Rick and Morty Season 4

If you’re reading this website and you have a Twitter account, there’s a good chance you’re one of the 13 million people that follows Captain America star and beloved goofball Chris Evans. Pretty much everyone loves Chris Evans, and if you follow him, you know that there are three things he truly loves: Dogs, justice for all people, and Rick and Morty. Over the past couple of months, Evans has taken multiple opportunities to share his undying allegiance to the hit animated series. At this point, it almost seems like he’s trying to hint at something with his posts. Is Chris Evans in Rick and Morty‘s upcoming season?

I have to admit, this didn’t dawn on me for a while. With each of Evans’ tweets lately, it was easy to think, “Man, he just really loves Rick and Morty,” never pausing to put the pieces together. Then Kristy Puchko wrote a piece for Pajiba stating the obvious connection that had gone straight over my head: Evans is totally in Rick and Morty Season 4. He has to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in June, Evans tweeted a glowing review of Rick and Morty, saying, “There isn’t another show on television like Rick and Morty. It’s a true original. And it’s awesome.” A few months later, after the November 10th premiere date had been announced, Evans tweeted, “3 More weeks until Rick and Morty.”

That brings us to Monday, when Evans shared a clip of Rick and Morty on Twitter, along with the message, “How can you not love this show?”

How can you not love this show? pic.twitter.com/sqFASrJb0c — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 4, 2019

Sure, this could just be about a man’s love for his favorite program on TV. We all tweet about our favorite shows all the time. What makes Evans different?

Nothing, really, except for the fact that Evans has the power to say “Hey want to be on your show,” and 99.9% of producers would respond with, “How quickly can you get here?” Rick and Morty is also known for its celebrity cameo roles, looping in popular stars and comedians for zany one-off characters. Stephen Colbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jemaine Clement, Susan Sarandon, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Peele, Werner Herzog, Lance Reddick, and many others have appeared on Rick and Morty over the years. Evans is certainly a bigger name than all of them (save for perhaps Sarandon), but he’s also displayed an undying adoration for the show that suggests he’d guest star in a heartbeat.

It’s also worth noting that one of Evans’ close MCU pals has already joined the roster for Rick and Morty Season 4. Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and portrays Korg on-screen, has been confirmed to appear in the new season of the series.

If you want to go even another layer deeper in the Evans and Morty conspiracy theory, look at the creative teams behind the show and Evans’ most popular role. Before co-creating Rick and Morty with Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon was best known for bringing Community to life. Community was a launching point for the directing duo of Joe and Anthony Russo, who went on to direct Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The connections are definitely there.

There’s no way to know if Evans is in fact in the new season of Rick and Morty, but don’t be surprised if you hear a faint Boston accent coming from an alien when the show returns this Sunday.