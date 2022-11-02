Chris Pratt Shows Off Yellowstone Costume for Halloween

While Chris Pratt spends most of his time dressing up as a raptor trainer or renegade space explorer, he opted to spend Halloween dressed as a character from a slightly more realistic world. The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked to Taylor Sheridan's hit drama series Yellowstone to find inspiration for his holiday attire this year, dressing up as one of the show's most popular characters: Rip Wheeler.

On Tuesday, Pratt posted some photos from Halloween to his social media, revealing his Rip Wheeler costume. The actor dressed in Rip's classic jeans, boots, cowboy hat, and sunglasses. In case there was any mistaking who inspired the outfit, Pratt's shirt sported the iconic "Y" logo from the Dutton's ranch on the TV show. Take a look!

Can I get a yeeeehaaaw 🤠 pic.twitter.com/78syy8psBJ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 2, 2022

Actor Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, and has been a main member of the cast since the series started, having appeared in all 40 episodes.

When Does Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere?

After breaking records with its fourth season, Yellowstone is finally returning to the Paramount Network for its highly anticipated fifth installment. The Season 5 premiere will air on Sunday, November 13th, followed by new episodes each week after that. In December, prequel/spinoff series 1923 will debut on Paramount+.

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to 1923, here will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

What did you think of Chris Pratt's Yellowstone costume? Are you as excited as he is for the show to come back? Let us know in the comments!