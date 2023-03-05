Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Slap: "I Took That Hit Like Pacquiao, Motherf--ker"

Tonight Chris Rock performed his latest comedy special, titled Selective Outrage, live on Netflix, and it featured his long-awaited response to the Will Smith slap at the Oscars. Rock dedicated the last 10 minutes of the special to addressing not only the situation at the Oscars but also things surrounding Will and Jada's marriage and how they addressed infidelity on Red Table Talk. Rock spoke about how he always loved Will Smith but demonstrated how that has changed with a joke aimed at Smith's recent film Emancipation. He also explained why he didn't hit Smith back, and his special didn't hold anything back.

Rock started things out by referencing the obvious. "It happened. I got smacked like a year ago. Felt like last week I got smacked at the f****** Oscars by this m***********. People like 'did it hurt'. It still hurts! I got Summertime ringing in my ears. F****** drum roll please! But I'm not a victim baby. You won't ever see me on Oprah or Gail," Rock said. "You'll never see it. Never gonna happen. 'I couldn't believe it, and I love Men in Black.' No. It's never gonna happen. No. F*** that s***, I took that hit like Pacquiao m***********."

"Did it hurt? Yeah it m************* hurt. And people were like 'you've got to fight'. First of all, I know you can't tell on camera, but Will Smith is significantly bigger than me," Rock said. "We are not the same size. We are not! This guy does movies with his shirt off. You've never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. If I'm in a movie getting open heart surgery, I got on a sweater. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali, in a movie! You think I auditioned for that part? He played Ali, I played Pookie in New Jack City."

Then he touched on the subject of Red Table Talk and Will and Jada's marriage. "For people that don't know, and everybody knows, Will Smith's wife was f****** her son's friend, okay. Now, I normally wouldn't talk about this s***, but for some reason, these people put that s*** on the internet," Rock said. "I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f****** lowdown, what the f***. We've all been cheated on. Everybody in here been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us! Why would you do that s***? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay."

Rock then spoke about his appreciation for Smith before the incident and how that's changed. "Nobody is picking on her. Nobody was picking sin her. She said a grown man should quit his job because her husband didn't get nominated for Concussion. And then he gives me a f****** concussion. What the f*** man!"

Rock continued, saying, "I love Will Smith. My whole life I loved him. I saw him open up for Run-D.M.C. at Nassau Coliseum. This guy made Brand New Funk. I loved him. He made some great movies. I rooted for Will Smith. My whole life I rooted for this m*********** okay. And now...I watched Emancipation just to see him get whooped."

"Everybody in the world called him a b****. Everybody! Everybody! And who's he hit? Me. A guy he knows he can beat. That's some b**** a** s***," Rock said. Rock would end his special by saying "Everybody's like 'Chris, why didn't you do nothing back', how come you didn't do nothing back that night.' Cause I got parents, that's why. Because I was raised. I got parents, and you know what they taught me? Don't fight in front of white people."

