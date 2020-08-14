Clueless Reboot in Development for Peacock, to Focus on Dionne

✖

Another nostalgia favorite is coming to NBC Universal's new streaming service Peacock, and it's none other than Clueless. The fan favorite is getting rebooted, and this time around won't focus on the adventures of Cher but of her best friend Dionne (via Variety). The series doesn't currently have a name, but we do know it will focus. on Dionne having to adapt to becoming the most popular girl in school when Cher disappears. The series will have Dionne adjusting to the role but also investigating what happened to Cher, though we aren't quite sure how far the series will lean into the mystery elements. It's unclear if we've got more of a Nancy Drew or Veronica Mars vibe going on, but either way the elements of Clueless that fans love do seem to be a part of the project.

The description for the series says Clueless is "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?"

This does seem to be a complete reboot, so odds are it will be a completely new cast. That said, it wouldn't be too out there for some of the original cast to either be involved or make cameos at some point, though odds are it won't be Donald Faison, who recently said on the newest episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends that he's always the holdout whenever Clueless reboots come up.

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey will be serving as writers and executive producers on the Dionne reboot, and they will be executive producing alongside Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Scott Rudin, Robert Lawerence, Eli Bush, and Tiffany Grant.

This isn't the first time the original film has been turned into a series, as a Clueless series ran from 1996 to 1999 with Rachel Blanchard playing Cher and the original Dionne Stacey Dash back in her old role. The original film has become a cult classic since it debuted in 1995, featuring Dash, Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd.

Are you excited for the new Clueless? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.