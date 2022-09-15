Cobra Kai Holding Tight to Number One Spot on Netflix Top 10

There's no stopping Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid sequel series recently returned to Netflix for its fifth season, and it's proving to be an even bigger hit each and every year. Season 5 of Cobra Kai, which debuted this past Friday, has been massive for Netflix so far. The new season was viewed for more than 106 million hours around the globe in its first three days. That success has continued into this week.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Cobra Kai still holding firm in the number one spot. The list resets daily and only measures views here in the United States, but Cobra Kai hasn't left the top spot since the new season premiered.

In order to take the top spot, Cobra Kai had to pass fellow original projects like Devil in Ohio and The Imperfects. It'll be interesting to see which show is eventually able to knock it out of the number one position.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!