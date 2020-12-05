Cobra Kai Season 3 Reportedly Brings Back Karate Kid 2 Stars

✖

There's a lot of big things in store for Cobra Kai's upcoming third season. The second season finale left a lot of things up in the air for the series' characters, including Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) ending up in the ICU and Johnny (William Zabka) losing control of Cobra Kai. But the season will also see Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) head back to Okinawa, Japan and a new report indicates that the story may see the return of a pair of Karate Kid Part 2 stars as well.

According to a report from Murphy's Multiverse, the third season of Cobra Kai will see the return of both Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto. The report comes after fans thought they spotted a brief appearance of Okumoto in the Season 3 teaser. In Karate Kid Part 2, Okumoto played Chozen Toguchi, the film's main antagonist who ultimately challenges Daniel to a fight to the death in misguided attempt to regain his honor -- Daniel spares his life. Tomita played Kumkilo, Daniel's girlfriend -- who Chozen threatens to kill in order to get Daniel to fight with him -- though in The Karate Kid Part 3 it's revealed that she joined a ballet company in Tokyo.

It's not exactly clear what impact appearances by both Okumoto and Tomita could have on Season 3, though Macchio has previously offered a clue about what to expect about Season 3 generally. During an episode of TBS's Conan, Macchio spoke about Danny's trip to Japan and uncovering secrets about his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

"I have been to Okinawa for some shooting of Cobra Kai season three, which I cannot talk too much about," Macchio said at the time. "But I can say it dives into the origin of Miyagi Do Karate. We learn a little bit, some secrets of past history that is new to the audience, and to LaRusso, my character, and we actually went to Okinawa to shoot."

Macchio's co-star Zabka also teased some surprises for the show's third season in a previous interview with ComicBook.com.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka said. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and, in some form, would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

Cobra Kai seasons one and two are now streaming on Netflix. Cobra Kai Season 3 will debut in 2021.