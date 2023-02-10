Cody Longo, Nashville and Days of Our Lives Star, Dead at 34

Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his work on Hollywood Heights, Nashville, and Days of Our Lives, has passed away at the age of 34. The news was broken on Friday through a report from TMZ, which revealed that he was discovered dead in bed at a home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, February 8th. Authorities reportedly discovered his body after his wife, Stephanie Nicole Clark, who was working at a local dance studio, was unable to reach him. While a cause of death has not been confirmed, a family member cited in the report believes that Longo died from an alcoholism relapse.

"Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you," Clark said in a statement.

"Cody was a dear friend for over a decade, before he was a client," Alex Gittelson, Longo's representative, added. "My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed."

Born on March 4, 1987 in Littleton, CO, Longo made his onscreen debut in a string of 2006 music videos, before appearing in the 2008 film Ball Don't Lie. Across his career, he appeared in Bring It on: Fight to the Finish, Fame, and Piranha 3D. He also appeared on television regularly — as Nicholas Almain in eight episodes of Days of Our Lives, as well as stints on Medium, Brothers & Sisters, CSI, Nashville, and The Catch. His most prolific television role was as Eddie Duran in 78 episodes of the Nickelodeon soap Hollywood Heights. In addition to his onscreen appearances, Longo was a musician, releasing multiple EPs. He also spearheaded his own non-profit, LiveAlive.

"Music was my original passion, my initial passion," Longo said in a 2012 interview with Young Adult Magazine. "I use music to express myself. If I'm not putting out things that I'm passionate about, there's no point in me putting it out."

Our thoughts are with Longo's family, friends, and fans at this time.