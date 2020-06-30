Cursed: New Trailer for Netflix Fantasy Series Released

:heavy_multiplication_x:

After The Witcher broke viewership records for Netflix late last year, the streaming service is hoping to take the world of fantasy by storm once again with the debut of Cursed. Based on the book by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, Cursed is a spin on the classic Arthurian story that focuses on the character of Nimue, who wields the legendary sword and possesses magical powers. The new series stars 13 Reasons Why breakout Katherine Langford and premieres on July 17th. Fortunately, for all of the big fantasy fans out there, Netflix has released another trailer packed with all-new footage.

The latest trailer for Cursed arrived early Tuesday morning, showing off a lot of the magical elements of the series, as well as establishing the story of Nimue. You can watch it in its entirety in the video at the top of the page.

In addition to Langford, core cast of Cursed includes Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther Pendragon, Matt Stokoe as Gawain, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, Emily Coates as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins as Squirrel, Bella Dayne as Red Spear, and Peter Mullan as Father Carden.

You can check out the official synopsis for Cursed below.

"Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible."

Are you looking forward to Cursed on Netflix? What did you think of the new trailer?

The first season of Cursed, which consists of 10 episodes, arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 17th.

