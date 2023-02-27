Daisy Jones & The Six Producer Reese Witherspoon Hopes Stevie Nicks Watches Prime Video Series

This weekend will see the premiere of Daisy Jones and the Six, the highly-anticipated adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's smash hit novel. The book and series follow the titular fictional 1970s rock band, which has been compared to some of the real-life elements of the band Fleetwood Mac. When asked by Variety which real-life musicians the cast and crew would like to see on a hypothetical second season of the show, Daisy Jones & The Six producer Reese Witherspoon suggested that she would love

"Stevie Nicks! I hope Stevie watches the show. I think she'll love it."

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon, as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

Why is Daisy Jones & The Six so popular?

Released in 2019, Reid's novel frames the rise and fall of its titular band around oral history testimonials set decades later. The book won multiple awards upon its debut, and has sold over one million copies.

"I had no idea what it was," Keough said of the book in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "I didn't Google it or anything. I didn't know it was based off a book. I didn't know if it was a real band or not. All I knew is she goes, 'it's called Daisy Jones and the Six, and it's about a band in the '70s.' And in my head, I was like, 'I know I'm playing Daisy.' I just knew it. I don't even know if one script was written, I didn't know if they liked me, I hadn't even talked to them at that stage. The only other time I've experienced that is when I met my husband and I knew a week in that I'm gonna have kids with him and marry him."

Daisy Jones and the Six will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, March 3rd, with new episodes arriving through March 24th.