Daisy Ridley to Star in Murder Mystery Series The Christie Affair

Miramax TV has cast Star Wars star Daisy Ridley in The Christie Affair, an upcoming TV series based on a novel that reimagined the story behind mystery novelist Agatha Christie's real-life disappearance. The novel, from author Nina de Gramont, centers on Christie's 11-day disappearance, and is told from the perspective of Christie's husband's mistress, who will be played by Ridley. British writer Juliette Towhidi will pen the script.

In real life, Christie disappeared from December 3 until December 14, 1926, and reappeared later claiming to have no memory of what had happened to her. Christie had driven off into the night, and her car was found soon after, but it was almost two weeks before the author herself reappeared. A popular theory is that Christie left to avoid the disgrace of her husband's affair, but reconsidered and returned after she learned of a giant manhunt launched to find her.

"We couldn't be more grateful to be joined by Daisy on this incredible project – as both the star as well as our producing partner", Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television at Miramax TV, said in a statement via TheWrap. "Daisy is one of the most captivating and talented actors working today, and we're excited for her to bring Nina de Gramont's fascinating 'Nan O'Dea' to life.

The Christie Affair was published by St. Martin's Press in February, based loosely on true events and incorporating elements of various different conspiracy theories and unanswered questions. The novel became a #1 bestsellser in the United Kingdom, and was promoted in the U.S. by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club.

This is Ridley's second time crossing paths with Christie; she previously appeared in Murder on the Orient Express, a film adaptation of one of Christie's best-known novels.

You can check out the official synopsis for the series here: In 1926, when her husband's affair became public, Agatha Christie vanished for 11 days. In this reimagining, told through the eyes of her husband's mistress Nan O'Dea (Ridley), Nan and Agatha become entwined in each other's lives in ways neither expected.