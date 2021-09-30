Daniel Craig Just Realized He Is A Friday Meme And His Reaction Is Priceless

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond film, No Time to Die, is finally hitting theaters next week. The upcoming movie has been met with mostly positive reviews, earning an 83% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 114 reviews. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a “satisfying send-off” for Craig. The movie had its big premiere earlier this week, which means fans have gotten to hear from Craig on an array of subjects, including his disinterest in who will play Bond next. If you’re active on Twitter, you probably see Craig’s face every Friday when folks use a clip of him introducing The Weekend on Saturday Night Live to kick off each weekend. Well, it turns out, Craig was unaware of the meme. The actor learned about the weekly Twitter tradition from The New York Times, and his reaction was perfect.

“What is that?” Craig asked reporter Dave Itzkoff when the “Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd,” quote came up. Once Itzkoff explained the meme to Craig, he replied, “They do? It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely. I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s even an account called @CraigWeekend on Twitter with over 475,000 followers that simply posts the clip of Craig every Friday. You can follow the account here. Even The Weekend is in on the meme, and has posted jokes about it in the past:

https://twitter.com/theweeknd/status/1398417086112624641?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for No Time to Die, Cary Fukunaga is directing the Bond film with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld. You can read the official synopsis here: “In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

This week, 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they are not currently conducting their search for the new Bond and that the process will probably begin sometime next year. There have been many big names tossed around for the iconic role, but Craig isn’t interested in weighing in on the discussion. In fact, was asked if he had “any preferences” for the next Bond during a red carpet interview at the No Time to Die premiere, Craig bluntly replied, “Not my problem.”

No Time to Die will be released in theaters on October 8th.