The Dark Crystal: Netflix Adds More Big Names to Age of Resistance Cast, Releases Photo of Every Character

Jim Henson’s epic story is returning to screens in just a couple of months, with Netflix’s The […]

Jim Henson’s epic story is returning to screens in just a couple of months, with Netflix‘s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance prequel series set to arrive in August. The 10 hour-long episodes will help set the stage for the world and events of 1982’s Dark Crystal film, and Netflix has employed a truly stellar cast to bring the series to life. Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill, Anya-Taylor Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Andy Samberg, and many others were announced as a part of the cast earlier this year. On Wednesday, that cast got even bigger, and somehow more impressive.

Netflix revealed this week that Sigourney Weaver, Lena Headey, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Hannah John-Kamen, and Dave Goelz had all joined the voice cast of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Not only did Netflix announce new cast members, but the streamer also unveiled a slew of detailed character photos, giving fans a look at each and every important character in the series, 32 in all. The only exception is Sigourney Weaver’s character, The Myth-Speaker, who will only appear in Age of Resistance as a voice.

You can check out all 32 photos from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance below! The series will premiere on Netflix on August 30th.

Taron Egertaon as Rian

 

Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea

 

Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet

 

Lena Headey as Maudra Fara

 

Benedict Wong as The General

 

Awkwafina as The Collector

 

Hannah John-Kamen as Naia

 

Dave Goelz as Baffi (a Fizzgig)

 

Caitriona Balfe as Tavra

 

Helena Bonham Carter as All-Maudra

 

Harris Dickinson as Gurjin

 

Natalie Dormer as Onica

 

Eddie Izzard as Cadia

 

Theo James as Rek’yr

 

Toby Jones as Librarian

 

Shazad Latif as Kylan

 

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Seladon

 

Mark Strong as Ordon

 

Alicia Vikander as Mira

 

Harvey Fierstein as The Gourmand

 

Mark Hamill as The Scientist

 

Ralph Ineson as The Hunter

 

Jason Isaacs as The Emperor

 

Keegan-Michael Key as The Ritual Master

 

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as The Archer

 

Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain

 

Andy Samberg as The Heretic

 

Donna Kimball as Aughra

 

Louise Gold as Maudra Argot

 

Neil Sterenberg as The Scroll-Keeper

 

Victor Yerrid as Hup

 

Alice Dinnean as The Ornamentalist

 

