The Dark Crystal: Netflix Adds More Big Names to Age of Resistance Cast, Releases Photo of Every Character

Jim Henson’s epic story is returning to screens in just a couple of months, with Netflix‘s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance prequel series set to arrive in August. The 10 hour-long episodes will help set the stage for the world and events of 1982’s Dark Crystal film, and Netflix has employed a truly stellar cast to bring the series to life. Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill, Anya-Taylor Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Andy Samberg, and many others were announced as a part of the cast earlier this year. On Wednesday, that cast got even bigger, and somehow more impressive.

Netflix revealed this week that Sigourney Weaver, Lena Headey, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Hannah John-Kamen, and Dave Goelz had all joined the voice cast of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only did Netflix announce new cast members, but the streamer also unveiled a slew of detailed character photos, giving fans a look at each and every important character in the series, 32 in all. The only exception is Sigourney Weaver’s character, The Myth-Speaker, who will only appear in Age of Resistance as a voice.

You can check out all 32 photos from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance below! The series will premiere on Netflix on August 30th.

Taron Egertaon as Rian

Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea

Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet

Lena Headey as Maudra Fara

Benedict Wong as The General

Awkwafina as The Collector

Hannah John-Kamen as Naia

Dave Goelz as Baffi (a Fizzgig)

Caitriona Balfe as Tavra

Helena Bonham Carter as All-Maudra

Harris Dickinson as Gurjin

Natalie Dormer as Onica

Eddie Izzard as Cadia

Theo James as Rek’yr

Toby Jones as Librarian

Shazad Latif as Kylan

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Seladon

Mark Strong as Ordon

Alicia Vikander as Mira

Harvey Fierstein as The Gourmand

Mark Hamill as The Scientist

Ralph Ineson as The Hunter

Jason Isaacs as The Emperor

Keegan-Michael Key as The Ritual Master

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as The Archer

Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain

Andy Samberg as The Heretic

Donna Kimball as Aughra

Louise Gold as Maudra Argot

Neil Sterenberg as The Scroll-Keeper

Victor Yerrid as Hup

Alice Dinnean as The Ornamentalist