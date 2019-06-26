The Dark Crystal: Netflix Adds More Big Names to Age of Resistance Cast, Releases Photo of Every Character

Jim Henson’s epic story is returning to screens in just a couple of months, with Netflix‘s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance prequel series set to arrive in August. The 10 hour-long episodes will help set the stage for the world and events of 1982’s Dark Crystal film, and Netflix has employed a truly stellar cast to bring the series to life. Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill, Anya-Taylor Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Andy Samberg, and many others were announced as a part of the cast earlier this year. On Wednesday, that cast got even bigger, and somehow more impressive.
Netflix revealed this week that Sigourney Weaver, Lena Headey, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Hannah John-Kamen, and Dave Goelz had all joined the voice cast of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
Not only did Netflix announce new cast members, but the streamer also unveiled a slew of detailed character photos, giving fans a look at each and every important character in the series, 32 in all. The only exception is Sigourney Weaver’s character, The Myth-Speaker, who will only appear in Age of Resistance as a voice.
You can check out all 32 photos from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance below! The series will premiere on Netflix on August 30th.
Taron Egertaon as Rian
Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea
Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet
Lena Headey as Maudra Fara
Benedict Wong as The General
Awkwafina as The Collector
Hannah John-Kamen as Naia
Dave Goelz as Baffi (a Fizzgig)
Caitriona Balfe as Tavra
Helena Bonham Carter as All-Maudra
Harris Dickinson as Gurjin
Natalie Dormer as Onica
Eddie Izzard as Cadia
Theo James as Rek’yr
Toby Jones as Librarian
Shazad Latif as Kylan
Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Seladon
Mark Strong as Ordon
Alicia Vikander as Mira
Harvey Fierstein as The Gourmand
Mark Hamill as The Scientist
Ralph Ineson as The Hunter
Jason Isaacs as The Emperor
Keegan-Michael Key as The Ritual Master
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as The Archer
Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain
Andy Samberg as The Heretic
Donna Kimball as Aughra
Louise Gold as Maudra Argot
Neil Sterenberg as The Scroll-Keeper
Victor Yerrid as Hup
Alice Dinnean as The Ornamentalist