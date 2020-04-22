DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap With Spoilers: Zari, Not Zari

✖

The episode opens at a concert for The Smell, the band Charlie was playing with when she first met the Legends. Taking place days after she left, a mysterious woman enters their venue, slaughters a bunch of people, and kills the band while looking for her. She reveals herself to be a Fate. On the Waverider, Zari wakes up in Nate’s bed, surprising both of them. Gideon tells her that she sleepwalked into his room in the middle of the night. She leaves, bumping into Behrad in the halls. He’s working on repairing something that Zari had apparently messed with in her sleep.

After everyone gathers in the hallway to joke about Zari and Nate’s situation, Gideon reveals to Charlie that her bandmates had been murdered. Constantine urges her to keep moving and beat her sisters to the Loom, but Charlie is not having it, and storms off.

Without the rest of the team, Constantine uses the Loom piece they have to divine where another piece might be, locating Vancouver on a map. In Hell, the Fate who killed her friends (Atropos) arrives in the soul minting area, revealing that the woman who has been manipulating Astra is Lachesis, the third Fate.

While Charlie and Sara head to Vancouver to look for Constantine, Ava stays behind to help Mick with his daughter, deciding to repair their relationship by inserting Mick into key moments in his daughter’s childhood.

On he Waverider, Zari is walking through the halls when he sees a cat. She follows it, confused, and finds Behrad playing video games in Ray’s old lab. She tells Behrad that she thinks she’s losing it, and he encourages her to try a fighting game to cope with her problems. She remembers some of her old life and immediately becomes a superstar, beating Behrad without trying. As she started to panic, her old powers started to manifest.

In Vancouver, Constantine finds Baby, the Impala from Supernatural. While he and Sara argue, Charlie starts to hear her sister’s voice in her head. The jump ship is destroyed, leaving the trio stranded.

While the road team move toward the piece of the Loom, Behrad figures out more or less exactly what happened to Zari, although he and Nate both mistakenly believe that Behrad would have been a part of the team alongside Zari, calling them the Wonder Twins. Back in Vancouver, Charlie disappears after being telepathically attacked by her sister.

In the '90s, Mick and Ava pretend that he had been released from Iron Heights for supervised visitation with his daughter. Having constructed a crib, he met with her several times over the coming years, becoming a real father to his daughter and bonding with Ava along the way.

In Vancouver, Atropos confronts Charlie about humanity's shortcomings, demanding she bring her to the piece of the Loom. Charlie, reverting to a child, almost takes her sister's hand before Sara and Jon interrupt. Constantine manages to conjure a spell to distract Atropos so Charlie and Sara can get away. He arrives at their side, saying that he faked his death and fooled Atropos, but at the creekside not far away, a bleeding Constantine lies motionless.

In the Waverider kitchen, Zari and Behrad connect becuase she's insecure about not being as "good" as Zari 1.0. He encourages her to use psychotropic drugs to go "into" the totem and talk to their ancestors.

While the away team makes their way through the woods, Atropos listens in on their conversation.

At his daughter's house in the present, Mick tries to present her with a photo album from all their memories together, but she still thinks he abandoned her because she knows he got out of jail five years ago, and always vanished right after the "fun part" of those memories. Ava encourages him to apologize to her.

In Vancouver, the away team is just feet from the next piece of the Loom when Ava returns to the Waverider and discovers that the jump ship isn't responding. Behrad is walking Zari through communing with the totem while Ava tries to find out what's going on. Inside the Totem, Zari comes face to face with herself.

Zari 1.0 asks about Behrad and their parents, and the two quickly get a Cliff's Notes version of the other's backstory.

In the woods in Vancouver, members of the Supernatural crew slain by Atropos start to rise up as zombies to attack the Legends. After Atropos reveals herself and seemingly kills Sara, the Waverider arrives. Stealing the latest piece of the Loom from Charlie, Atropos uses it to sense the one on board the Waverider and goes to find it.

While Zari is communing with herself, Ava and Nate are in the woods in Vancouver, Behrad found himself facing off with Atropos, who demands to know where the second piece of the Loom went. When he won't tell her, she divines it, and then kills him in the scuffle that ensues when she takes it and he tries to kill her with one of the enchanted weapons the Legends had taken from Hell. Telling him that he doesn't belong there, she pulls a thread of fate out of his chest and cuts it, killing him instantly.

Ordering the ship to take off, Sara battles Atropos in the cargo bay, stabbing her with one of the Hell weapons. It doesn't kill her, but Sara orders Gideon to open the hangar while in the Temporal Zone. As Atropos clings to Sara, Charlie cuts her sister's hand off, both forcing her into the Temporal Zone and winning the rings that represent the Loom.

Inside of the Totem, Zari says farewell to her old self, then wakes up to a tearful crew informing her of Behrad's death. Sobbing uncontrollably, Zari finally comes up with a plan: she goes to Constantine and tells him that he has to help repair the Loom so that they can bring Behrad back.

