‘Deadwood’ Starts Production, Returning Cast Revealed

More than a decade after HBO’s groundbreaking Western series concluded its initial run, the Deadwood movie is finally happening. On Monday, HBO announced that production on the film has officially begun.

Taking place 10 years after the end of the original Deadwood series, the movie will feature the returns of 12 of its stars. Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs), and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst) are all set to reprise their roles.

Joining them is newcomer is Jude Pettyjohn, who is playing a character named Caroline. At this time, HBO has yet to reveal anything else about the addition.

Series creator David Milch wrote the screenplay for the movie, which is being directed by Game of Thrones‘ Daniel Minahan. Milch, McShane, Minahan, and Olyphant will serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, and Scott Stephens.

Along with the news of production, HBO unveiled the first synopsis for the Deadwood movie, which you can read below.

“The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Back in July, during HBO’s Television Critics Association presentation, programming president Casey Bloys first confirmed that the Deadwod movie was indeed happening. He also went on to say that he hoped for it to air on the premium network sometime in Spring 2019.

“I can finally, finally confirm we are greenlit on a Deadwood movie,” he said. At the time, Bloys noted that the project would begin filming in October, so the actual start date this week wasn’t far off.

(h/t Deadline)