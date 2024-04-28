Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Says He Felt Vindicated Playing Iconic Character Again

Frasier Crane made his grand return to Television in the 2023 revival series for Paramount+, and Kelsey Grammer will be reprising the popular role in the recently revealed season 2. Frasier's first season set up shop in a new city and introduced a mostly new cast, though there were a few guest stars from the original series. At a recent For Your Consideration event, the Frasier cast reunited to talk about the season and what they would love to see in season 2. During that conversation, Grammer revealed that there was a sense of vindication when the show came back and resonated with fans (via People).

When asked about reprising his iconic role, Grammer said, "It feels great, it feels great. And my wife reminded me today, she said, You know what? A month ago you didn't think, I'm just going to be picking this up again."

"Because Paramount+ has been going through its whatever, and so we were out of the loop. And communication doesn't exist like it used to in the old network," Grammer said. "At least the network relationship I used to have, was one that was pretty open and we communicated a lot. So this has been an interesting time. So she said, 'Go enjoy tonight, have a nice time. Because now you've got things like this to moan about that aren't related to, Oh my God, I'm never going to work again."

After picking up the show and the role once more and earning positive reviews, Grammer said, "There was a sense of, I'm trying to think of the right word, vindication. In my heart, I thought, 'I know we can do this and I know we can do it really well.' And I didn't want to do what some of the other shows had done, sort of come back and be the same show. I thought this all played exactly how it was meant to be. And Frasier's still alive, and he has a new story to tell and a new series of people to do it with, and it's been fantastic."

Paramount+ recently announced that Frasier's revival would continue into season 2, and the network and Grammer couldn't be more thrilled to continue Frasier's story. Executive Vice President of Programming Paramount+ Jeff Grossman said "Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television. The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two."

"Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it," Grammer said. "I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!"

Are you excited for season 2? You can talk all things Frasier with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!