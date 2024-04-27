Adventure Time TTRPG Launches on Kickstarter, Passes $500K Mark

Cyrptozoic's new Adventure Time roleplaying game has raised over $500,000. Launched earlier this month, Cryptozoic's Kickstarter campaign to produce a series of products for Adventure Time: The Roleplaying Game has just crossed the $500,000 mark. The game was designed using D&D 5E rules instead of a bespoke system and will allow players to build characters that fit in with Adventure Time's aesthetic with players able to create fruit people with mutations, characters with robot limbs, and even penguin, rainicorns, and BMOs.

When Adventure Time: The Roleplaying Game was originally announced in 2023, Cryptozoic announced plans to use a new game system alongside a 5E version. When explaining their reasoning for using 5E for an Adventure Time game, Crpytozoic noted that one of Adventure Time's primary inspiration was older versions of D&D. "Adventure Time has its roots in the older editions of Dungeons & Dragons, with episodes and story arcs that grew from the pastiche fantasy adventure that the second and third editions laid out so beautifully," Cryptozoic stated in their Kickstarter campaign. "We believe that the high-quality design of 5E—and its very nature—are well-suited to capturing the open-ended excitement and sense of wonder that are at the core of Adventure Time. If Dungeons & Dragons gave birth to Adventure Time, using 5E for Adventure Time: The Roleplaying Game brings everything full circle and is true to the spirit of the series."

As a Kickstarter exclusive, Adventure Time: The Roleplaying Game also comes with Jake's Shmowzow Guide to Roleplaying Games, which is intended to introduce newcomers to roleplaying games and is written by veteran game designer and former D&D executive producer Ray Winninger.

Players can get the core rulebook for Adventure Time: The Roleplaying Game with a $50 pledge. Additional options (one of which includes an Adventure Time adventure book) are also available. The Kickstarter will run through May 15th.