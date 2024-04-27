Yellowstone Star Hypes "Best Finale in History"

One of Yellowstone's stars is hyping the finale and calling it the "best finale in history." Ian Bohen was willing to go that far in his interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Ryan actor did not mince words when it came to Paramount Network's trademark show. He's putting all the cards on the table as Season 5's second half gets ready to begin. Bohen knows the stakes are super high for Yellowstone. Especially, as it looks like Kevin Costner won't be around for the curtain call. Despite that loss, Taylor Sheridan's juggernaut will likely have everyone talking when things come to a close. Because, how could they not at this point? Here's what the actor had to say.

"The fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written. Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish... and they don't satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense. I don't know that any show has finished this strongly ever," Bohen said. "We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be. We thank everyone for their patience... It'll be worth the wait, I promise."

Yellowstone Stars Hype Series Finale

(Photo: Paramount)

Yellowstone Season 5 has been a roller coaster, just like the rest of this ride. All of the actors involved are excited for fans to see what the finish line has in store for them. Kelly Reilly also took some time to stir the pot for those final entries in a conversation with Radio Times. The actress explained how much work has gone into those final chapters. Fans are simply not prepared for what's waiting for them down the road, according to her.

"Gosh, I'm really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]," Reilly told the outlet. "We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it's snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it's just not possible. So we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors' strike. So I'm looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."

Could Kevin Costner Come Back?

(Photo: Paramount)

Some Yellowstone fans are still holding out hope that Kevin Costner can make his way into the final episodes. While that's a bit of a long-shot at this point, the door is still slightly open. Entertainment Tonight actually spoke to Costner at CinemaCon. While talking about Horizon: An America Saga, the Yellowstone star reiterated his desire to finish what he started, if the opportunity arose

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner says of a possible return. "I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Do you think Yellowstone could have the best finale ever?