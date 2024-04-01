Deal or No Deal Island: Survivor Icon Boston Rob Faces His Fears (Exclusive)

NBC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at tonight's episode of Deal or No Deal Island. This clip features Rob Mariano, the fan-favorite Survivor contestant known as Boston Rob. Mariano appeared in season four of Survivor, then returned to the show in seasons eight, 20, 22, 39, and 40. He also competed in The Amazing Race (partnered with his wife, Amber Brkich) twice. One might argue that if anybody was going to have a fear of snakes, he would be an unlikely candidate, having spent so much time on Survivor -- but it's something he's going to come up-close and personal in this week.

In the clip, Mariano says he feels pressured to earn immunity as often as possible, since he feels like he has a target on his back. Of course, to earn that, he has to face his demons...err, reptiles.

You can see it below.

"The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome," said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, back when the series was annoucned. "When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game."

In Deal or No Deal Island, the briefcases are back and are hidden on the island with millions in prize money split between them. In each episode, 13 players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter The Temple, where they must play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal. The devious Banker is always watching and will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history. On the line? $200 million.

Deal or No Deal Island airs on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.