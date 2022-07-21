Disney+ Debuts First National Treasure: Edge of History Poster

In honor of San Diego Comic-Con, the first trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History debuted today. The upcoming series is based on the National Treasure films that starred Nicolas Cage back in 2004 and 2007. Cage is not expected to appear in the new show which is set to star Lisette Alexis. In addition to the trailer, Disney also shared a new poster for the series which is reminiscent of the original film posters.

"National Treasure: Edge of History, an Original series, is streaming soon only on #DisneyPlus. #NationalTreasureSeries," Disney+ tweeted. You can check out the poster below:

The first look at the National Treasure cast was revealed during The Walt Disney Company's annual shareholders webcast in March. The next generation of puzzle-solving treasure hunters: features Jess Morales (Total Eclipse's Lisette Alexis), Tasha (Flatbush Misdemeanors's Zuri Reed), Ethan (Lady Bird's Jordan Rodrigues), and Oren (City on a Hill's Antonio Cipriano). Described as a DREAMer in search of answers about her family, Jess is a mystery lover with a natural talent for solving puzzles who will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure. Jess and friends will have to outwit stylish businesswoman and adventurer Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. Additionally, it was just announced that Harvey Keitel (Pulp Fiction), who played Peter Sadusky in the National Treasure film franchise, will join the series as a guest star in the same role. Justin Bartha is also returning to repirse his role as Riley Poole.

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure: Edge of History TV series after producing the two Cage films for Disney. He's joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. The two Wibberlys wrote the pilot episode of the show with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut.

Today's National Treasure: Edge of History panel was moderated by comedian and influencer Jenny Lorenzo (What's Up, Disney+) and featured series stars Olivera, Reed, Cipriano, Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley.

National Treasure: Edge of History does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned for more updates, and let us know if you're excited about the show in the comments.