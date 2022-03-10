Disney+ Uncovers First Look at National Treasure Series Cast

Discover the cast of National Treasure in the first look at the Disney+ Original streaming series. Presented during The Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholders webcast, the Nicolas Cage-less image reveals the next generation of puzzle-solving treasure hunters: Jess Morales (Total Eclipse‘s Lisette Alexis), Tasha (Flatbush Misdemeanors’s Zuri Reed), Ethan (Lady Bird’s Jordan Rodrigues), and Oren (City on a Hill’s Antonio Cipriano). Together, the four friends set out on an adventure to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Described as a DREAMer in search of answers about her family, Jess is a mystery lover with a natural talent for solving puzzles who will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure. Jess and friends will have to outwit stylish businesswoman and adventurer Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

Mira Nair (Disney’s Queen of Katwe) directs and produces the television expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Disney’s ABC Signature. Jon Turteltaub, who directed the two National Treasure films starring Nic Cage as historian and treasure hunter Ben Gates, is executive producing the spinoff with franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Disney’s National Treasure is “is a much younger cast,” Bruckheimer told Collider in 2020. “It’s the same concept but a young cast.” Development is underway on a third National Treasure film expected to reunite series stars Cage, Justin Bartha, and Diane Kruger.

A release date for Disney+’s National Treasure series is TBA. National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets are now streaming on Disney+.

