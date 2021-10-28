National Treasure Series on Disney+ Casts Lisette Alexis in Lead Role, Plot Details Revealed

The National Treasure franchise is making the move to television in its long-awaited return and the new Disney+ project has just taken a massive step towards production. With Nicolas Cage not taking part in the TV series (though still returning for a reported third movie), Disney had to find a new face to lead the next chapter of the story. It appears as though the company has now found its new lead, with up-and-coming actress Lisette Alexis set to play the main character.

According to Deadline, Alexis will star in National Treasure as a young woman named Jess, a DREAMer searching for answers about the history of her family and a secret Pan-American treasure. Alexis has only had a few on-screen roles prior to landing the lead in National Treasure, appearing in 2021’s We Need to Do Something and the 2019 series Total Eclipse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the casting of Alexis as Jess, Thursday brought the first details about the new National Treasure story. Jess is described as a “brilliant and resourceful mind” who loves mysteries and has a “natural talent for solving puzzles.” She begins the series by uncovering truth about her parents and their family history, but ends up finding connections to a long-lost treasure.

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure TV series after producing the two Nicolas Cage films for Disney. He’s joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberly. The two Wibberlys will be writing the pilot episode of the TV series with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut. Production on the first episode of National Treasure is set to begin in early 2022.

Benjamin Franklin Gates, the character played by Cage in both National Treasure films, won’t be starring in the TV series. That said, the show is described as an “extension” of the films, alluding to the fact that they all exist within the same world. That means that, while Benjamin isn’t a substantial character on the show, he could have some influence over the characters. Benjamin’s story will eventually continue in the third National Treasure feature film, which is still in development at Disney.

Are you looking forward to seeing where this new chapter takes the National Treasure story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!