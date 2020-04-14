The Disney Family Singalong: Star-Studded Lineup Performs Disney Songs From Home

More celebrity guests have joined The Disney Family Singalong, a one-hour television special airing Thursday, April 16 from 8–9 p.m. EDT on ABC. The Ryan Seacrest-hosted nationwide singalong event celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney will feature celebrity guests and their families performing their favorite Disney songs from their homes. An animated character will guide on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates, and loved ones to follow and sing along to hit songs from Disney films, including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Hercules, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Toy Story and more.

Newly added guests announced Monday include Ariana Grande (Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast), Demi Lovato (Camp Rock), Elle Fanning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Marcus Scribner (black-ish), Josh Groban (performer, Mickey’s 90th Spectacular), Darren Criss (Glee), Tori Kelly (Sing) and Disney Legend Alan Menken, the Academy Award-winning composer behind the music of cherished animated Disney classics Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid.

Previously announced guests include Christina Aguilera (Mulan), Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Josh Gad (Frozen), Kristin Chenoweth (Descendants), Jordan Fisher (Teen Beach Movie), Donny Osmond (Mulan), Julianne Hough and Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing With the Stars), Amber Riley (Glee), John Stamos (The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live!) and musical performers Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town.

The special includes a rendition of “Friend Like Me,” performed by James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin, as well as a performance of High School Musical’s “We’re All in This Together,” with Kenny Ortega and stars from Disney Channel and Disney+ series Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, ZOMBIES and more, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and additional surprise appearances.

Also aired during the special are PSAs featuring talent from Walt Disney Television in support of FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to assist those in need of help amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

Songs to be performed include:

From CINDERELLA, MARY POPPINS and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” — Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé



“A Spoonful of Sugar” — Little Big Town



“Be Our Guest” — Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

From THE LION KING, POCAHONTAS and FROZEN

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” — Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” —Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” —Thomas Rhett

From ALADDIN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and MOANA

“Friend Like Me” — James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s ALADDIN

“Gaston” — Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” — Auliʻi Cravalho

From HERCULES, THE JUNGLE BOOK and MULAN

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” — Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” — Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” — Donny Osmond

From DISNEYLAND, FROZEN and THE JUNGLE BOOK

“It’s a Small World” — John Stamos

“Let It Go” — Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” — Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

From THE LITTLE MERMAID and TOY STORY

“Under The Sea” — Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” — Josh Groban

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16 on ABC.