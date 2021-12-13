One of the first original shows on Disney+ has come to an early end. Diary of a Future President, which tells the story of a young Cuban-American girl on her journey to the presidency, first premiered on Disney+ in January 2019, less than two months after the service launched. The series went on to get a second season, but unfortunately there won’t be a third. Disney+ has opted not to move forward with more episodes of Diary of a Future President.

Series creator Ilana Peña took to Twitter on Monday to announce to fans that the show had been cancelled, thanking everyone who worked on and watched the series for the first two seasons.

“We found out that [Diary of a Future President] is not moving forward with a Season 3 at Disney+,” Peña wrote. “Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the 2 seasons that we did get to make. Thank you to our unbelievable cast, incredible crew, and passionate fans that made it possible for us to bring the Cañero-Reed family to life (half of which we did during a global pandemic). There’s so much I want to say about how this experience changed me, but Elena would say it better. She said all of it better. I made this show for my younger self, and I hope I made her proud.”

https://twitter.com/ilanacubana/status/1470471278280642560

Diary of a Future President starred Tess Romero as the young Elena. In addition to serving as an executive producer, Gina Rodriguez played the older version of the character that sometimes appeared on the show. The Rodriguez take on the character had already been elected president, so she was always the end goal for Romero’s Elena.

The first season of Diary of a Future President consisted of 10 episodes, all of which were released on a weekly basis. The show was quickly renewed for Season 2 in March 2020. After being delayed by the pandemic, the series returned to production on Season 2, which premiered in August 2021. Unlike the first season, the entire second season was released all at one time. Every episode of the series is currently streaming on Disney+, but there sadly won’t be a third installment.

