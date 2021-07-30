Disney+ Announces New Series Produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia

✖

Disney is taking audiences Behind the Attraction in a new 10-part streaming series from Jungle Cruise executive producers Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Disney's DuckTales), Behind the Attraction "gives viewers an exclusive peek ‘behind the curtain’ of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." All 10 episodes are available to stream starting Friday, July 16, on Disney+.

Behind the Attraction goes "behind the curtain" of the Jungle Cruise, the Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror (now Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!), Space Mountain, it's a small world, and the iconic Hall of Presidents. The series also tells the unique story behind each princess Castle at Disney Parks around the world, the origins of the Disneyland Hotel, and takes viewers on a ride to discover the intricacies of the transportation systems at each park.

(Photo: Disney)

The series features rare archival interviews with Walt Disney as well as exclusive interviews with Disney Legends and dozens of past and present Imagineers, including Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis, WDI director and concept designer Kim Irvine, Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge (Galaxy’s Edge), Scot Drake, Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, Marvel Portfolio (Avengers Campus), Joe Rohde, Vice President of Creative (Animal Kingdom), and many more.

"Behind the Attraction delves into Disney Parks' rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they've been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves," Volk-Weiss said in a statement. "Getting to work with Disney AND Seven Bucks [Productions] has not only been the honor of my career, it was also a LOT of fun, which I hope people will feel when they watch the show!"

Behind the Attraction premieres Friday, July 16, on Disney+. Jungle Cruise, starring Johnson and Emily Blunt, releases in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30.

