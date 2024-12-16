Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in January 2025

Can you believe 2024 is already coming to an end? There are just a couple of weeks left in the year, which means that 2025 is on the horizon. Disney+ is getting started on preparations for the new year, revealing the complete list of movies and TV episodes joining its lineup on the month of January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While January appears to be a light month for Disney+ in terms of the number of new additions, there are a couple of real heavy hitters in the lineup. In addition to the final two episodes of Skeleton Crew and the second season of Goosebumps, January will mark the premiere of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

You can check out the complete list of Disney+ January additions below!

January 1st

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

January 7th

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 7

Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure.

January 9th

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 episodes)

January 10th

Goosebumps: The Vanishing – All Episodes Streaming

Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

January 11th

My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

January 14th

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 8

Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure.

January 15th

A Real Bug’s Life (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

Enter an unseen micro-universe where a charismatic cast of miniature heroes use mind-blowing superpowers to survive—from the fast-legged tiger beetle escaping the heat of Borneo’s beaches to the magical metamorphosis of a damselfly on a British pond to the Smoky Mountain luna moth whose quest is to grow wings, find love and pass on his genes all in one short night!

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 episodes)

January 18th

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 episodes)

January 22nd

Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light

To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 episodes)

January 29th

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Two-Episode Premiere

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we have ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.