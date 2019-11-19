Disney+ Rolling Out “Resume” and “Restart” Features

There are several features Disney+ needs to add in order to be the user-friendly experience it wants to be. While it has the content library to rival the likes of Netflix, Disney+ is still without any truly innovative features, even lacking some of the simple commodities of its rivals. The absence of a “continue watching” feature is one that users have complained about since the launch of the service, though Disney+ has confirmed its working on adding that option in the near future. In the meantime, it looks like the efforts of Disney+ are focused on adding “resume” and “restart” options to any previously viewed content.

This week, Disney+ started rolling out an update to certain devices that will give users the option to resume or restart a title that they’ve already started watching. This seems like a simple concept, but it’s one that Disney+ didn’t employ right out of the gate. Right now, if you log on to Disney+ from most devices and pull up a movie you’ve already started, you’ll see nothing but a “play” button option. It will automatically pick up where you left off, but there’s no choice to be had in the matter. That will change with this new update.

Some users have already seen the “resume” and “restart” buttons appearing on their devices, though it hasn’t been rolled up to each and every available platform just yet. Most Roku users have noticed the changes taking place, but the update has yet to hit most iOS or web browser users.

We can confirm that Disney+ is indeed rolling this new feature out and it isn’t just being tested on certain devices in certain regions, but there’s no official word as to how long it will take for the service to be updated across the board. For now, just keep checking titles you’ve already watched on your device to see if the update has arrived. If you’re using the iOS app, you can also check for updates through the App Store.

The “Continue Watching” feature is one that users are still begging for, but these additions will be nice consolation prizes for now. Disney+ is continuing to improve its interface, a little bit at a time.

