Disney+ Reveals The Mysterious Benedict Society Two-Episode Premiere With New TV Spot and Posters

Tony Hale is "twinning" as twin brothers Mr. Benedict and L.D. Curtain in a new look at The Mysterious Benedict Society, which releases with a two-episode premiere Friday, June 25 on Disney+. The live-action adaptation of the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart also stars Kristen Schaal (Bob's Burgers, The Last Man on Earth) as Number Two, MaameYaa Boafo (Iron Fist, Ramy) as Rhonda, and Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead) as Milligan alongside fresh faces Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Weatherall, Seth Carr as George ‘Sticky’ Washington, and Marta Timofeeva as Constance Contraire.

"The Mysterious Benedict Society takes place when something called "The Emergency" is happening and is putting everyone into this state of panic and fear. But no one can put their finger on where it's coming from," Hale, known for roles on Arrested Development and Veep, told The Washington Post about his double duty in Benedict Society. "I play Mr. Benedict, and I gather these four really gifted kids. And what I'm crazy about for this show is these kids don't have magical powers, they don't have massive superpowers, but their superpower is their intellect, their creativity and their empathy. And that's what brings change. That's what finds the source of this emergency. It turns out the person kind of controlling the emergency is my twin brother, who I also play, whose name is Kurt."

Hale added, "I'm really excited for people to see this."

(Photo: Disney+)

The new series is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment (Mr. Mercedes, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul), 20th Television (Modern Family, The Simpsons), and writer and creators Matt Manfredi (The Invitation, Destroyer) and Phil Hay (R.I.P.D., Ride Along 2).

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

