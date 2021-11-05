WandaVison Director on Doctor Strange 2 Connection: "There's A Lot More to Her Story to Be Told"

✖

Even though Matt Shakman says WandaVision will tell a complete story about Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and her time in Westview, New Jersey, the filmmaker admits there's much more storytelling to be told with the character. In fact, Shakman is well aware of the character's involvement with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film from Sam Raimi now filming in and around London. In a recent interview with TVLine, the director says "there's a lot more" to Wanda's story than what can be told in WandaVision alone.

"We were trying to tell a complete story in terms of the narrative around Westview, N.J., and we hope that there’s some resolution to that story, and that it is satisfying and also surprising for the fans," Shakman tells the website. "But Wanda will continue into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and there’s a lot more to her story to be told, so this is only one part of a very complicated and very rich life.”

The helmer said something similar to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, where he said he hopes fans are satisfied with the upcoming finale.

"Well, I certainly hope that people find it to be a satisfying conclusion," Shakman told ComicBook.com. "You know, we definitely have known the story that we want to tell from the beginning, so that sense of building towards a final moment that made sense for us from the beginning is there. So, I hope people find it both surprising, but inevitable... I hate stories that pivot, 180 at the last minute and you're like, 'What have I been watching this whole time?' You know, Agatha Christie novels where the murderer is someone you just met pops in and you're like, 'Come on, why did I read this whole thing?'"

"Hopefully it all feels that it's been building momentum and snowballing towards the end," he added. "It is continuing to deal with how do you deal with grief and loss and come back from that. And then we've introduced some new players on the table as well, or revealed aspects of certain players on the table. So you now have two Visions on the chess board, and what does that mean? Who's the real Vision?"

The first eight episodes of WandaVision — and Doctor Strange — are now streaming on Disney+.

