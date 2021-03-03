WandaVision Director Teases Emotionally Charged, Conclusive Finale

✖

WandaVision has built itself up through eight episodes for a massive finale which takes Wanda Maximoff's Scarlet Witch into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and will also tie into the story of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With only one episode left, there are a lot of questions plaguing viewers about the show's mysteries despite an Episode 8 which really peeled back the curtain in an emotionally-charged manner. Heading into the series end, director Matt Shakman isn't going to give away any of this Friday's secrets but he did tease a bit of what to expect and his own hopes for WandaVision's final episode.

"Well, I certainly hope that people find it to be a satisfying conclusion," Shakman tells ComicBook.com. "You know, we definitely have known the story that we want to tell from the beginning, so that sense of building towards a final moment that made sense for us from the beginning is there. So, I hope people find it both surprising, but inevitable... I hate stories that pivot, 180 at the last minute and you're like, 'What have I been watching this whole time?' You know, Agatha Christie novels where the murderer is someone you just met pops in and you're like, 'Come on, why did I read this whole thing?'"

In this conclusion, the details and story threads through the first eight episodes of WandaVision and the movies which featured the titular characters which came before the series will be tied up. However, there might be some meat left on the bone for the big screen adventures which we know follow.

"Hopefully it all feels that it's been building momentum and snowballing towards the end," Shakman says. "It is continuing to deal with how do you deal with grief and loss and come back from that. And then we've introduced some new players on the table as well, or revealed aspects of certain players on the table. So you now have two Visions on the chess board, and what does that mean? Who's the real Vision?"

The finale episode is reported to be the longest yet, clocking in at 50 minutes long, but Shakman does not know off the top of his had if this is accurate. "I can't remember the exact runtime of it," he admits. The episodes have, thus far, ranged in runtimes from 32 minutes to 47 minutes, including the credits and mid-credits scenes.

