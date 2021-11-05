Doctor Strange 2 Crew Arrives in London for Filming

✖

Principal photography on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon begin as the film's crew has started to arrive in London ahead of filming. In a post to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, stunt performer CC Ice shared an image revealing she's now "in a bubble," the term for extended COVID-related measures prohibiting people from physically interacting with the outside world in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Ice has been a long-time collaborator with Marvel Studios and has served as Elizabeth Olsen's stunt double over the past few years. Working general stunts in Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok, Ice then became Olsen's stunt double for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and reprises the role for WandaVision.

She also served as Scarlett Johansson's stunt double on Black Widow.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson ordered a four-week national lockdown this week, prohibiting non-essential businesses from operating until the beginning part of December due to skyrocketing coronavirus cases. According to Hollywood insiders, the lockdown won't have an impact on any film productions taking place in the country.

As the norm in a post-COVID world, it's likely Ice and the remainder of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness crew had to arrive at least two weeks ahead of schedule to quarantine and ensure they test negative for the coronavirus before heading to set.

Previous reports suggested a late November start date for principal photography, meaning things are right on schedule. Little is known about the plot for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel other than the fact Olsen is joining the likes of Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the feature.

"I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange," Ejiofor said in a recent interview. "He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing.

”So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022.

Who do you think the big bad in Doctor Strange 2 is? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!