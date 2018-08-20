‘Lucifer’ and ‘Gotham’ Alum Among Directors for ‘Doctor Who’ Season 11

Doctor Who is promising a fresh start in its upcoming eleventh season, and the show is enlisting a few genre fan-favorites to help make it happen.

The BBC recently revealed (via Deadline) the five writers and four directors that will be working with incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall on Season 11. The season will mark Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the first woman to play the Doctor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the season’s directors is Mark Tonderai, who will be directing the second and third episodes of the season. Tonderai is known amongst the geek world for directing three episodes of Gotham, the Lucifer episode “City of Angels?”, and Black Lightning‘s “LaWanda: The Book of Burial”.

Other directors for the season include Sallie Aprahamian (EastEnders, The Worst Witch), who will be directing episodes four and six, and Jennifer Perrott (The Ravens, Home and Away), who will be helming episode five. Jamie Childs (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, Poldark), who directed Whittaker’s first scene as the Doctor, will be directing episodes one, seven, nine, and ten.

The writers for Season 11 will include Pete McTighe (Wentworth), Joy Wilkinson (The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby), Ed Hime (Skins), Vinay Patel (Murdered By My Father), and former Children’s Laureate Malorie Blackman (Pig-Heart Boy).

“We have a team of writers who’ve been working quietly and secretly for a long time now, crafting characters, worlds and stories to excite and move you.” Chibnall said in a statement. “A set of directors who stood those scripts up on their feet, bringing those ideas, visuals and emotions into existence with bravura and fun.”

“Hailing from a range of backgrounds, tastes and styles, here’s what unites them: they are awesome people as well as brilliant at their job.” Chibnall continued. “They love Doctor Who. And they’ve all worked above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to bring audiences something special, later this year.”

These writers and directors mark just the latest behind-the-scenes change happening at Doctor Who, with Segun Akinola succeeding Murray Gold as the series’ composer.

Joining Whittaker’s Doctor in Season 11 will also be Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Yasmin (Mandip Gill).

What do you think of the newest writers and directors to join Doctor Who? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The eleventh season of Doctor Who will debut sometime later this year.