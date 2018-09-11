‘Doctor Who’: Thirteenth Doctor to Star in ‘Little Miss’ Children’s Book

The upcoming season of Doctor Who is set to change the status quo in so many ways, including through a pretty adorable childrens’ book.

io9 recently debuted the first look at Dr. Thirteenth, the latest Doctor Who/Mr. Men mashup book to come from Penguin Random House and Adam Hargreaves. The book will see Jodie Whittaker‘s new iteration of The Doctor reimagined as a Little Miss, celebrating her arrival as the first woman to play The Doctor. You can check out the cover below.

Hargreaves has been carrying on the Mr. Men franchise following the passing of his father, Roger Hargreaves, in 1988. The franchise began an official partnership with Doctor Who back in 2016, and have reimagined the previous Doctors as adorably colored shapes.

Dr. Thirteenth will follow Whittaker’s Doctor on a pretty unique predicament, as she tries to figure out a birthday gift for one of her new companions, Yaz (Mandip Gill). The book will have a special limited edition hardcover that will be released in November, while a paperback edition will be released in January. UPDATE: The book is available to pre-order on Amazon now.

This Dr. Thirteenth book is just the latest piece of merchandise surrounding Whittaker’s Doctor, all leading up to the actress’ official debut. Judging by early teases of Season 11, people are pretty on board for Whittaker’s arrival, a sentiment that she more than shares.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor.” Whittaker said in an interview last year. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be.” Whittaker continued. “It feels incredible.”

Even though Whittaker has only portrayed the Doctor onscreen for a few short minutes in last year’s Christmas special, it sounds like she’s already changing the game, as she fought to be paid the same as her predecessor, Peter Capaldi.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whitaker said at an event earlier this year. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

The eleventh season of Doctor Who will premiere on Sunday, October 7th.

