Twilight Director’s Quibi Series Don’t Look Deeper Gets a Release Date

Quibi has given Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke's new sci-fi drama series, Don't Look Deeper a release date. The new series, which follows high school senior Aisha as she learns a dark secret about herself, is set to debut on the short-form streaming service on July 27th with new chapters of the Black Mirror-esque tale released every weekday until August 11th.

Don't Look Deeper is a scripted series that comes from Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber and Charlie McDonnell with Hardwicke directing and executive producing. The series stars Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline) as Aisha as well as Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle as Martin, Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) as Sharon, Ema Horvath (The Gallows Act III) as Jenny, Jan Luis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why) as Levi, Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves) as Noah, and Harvey Zielinski (My First Summer) as Abel.

Set in Merced, California, "fifteen minutes into the future,” Don't Look Deeper centers on a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. And that something is... she’s not human... not one of us. This revelation of what she really is, where she comes from, and who has started looking for her, sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy.

Quibi is streaming services that made its debut in April and offers users programming in "quick bites" with episodes under 10 minutes in length and framed to fit a mobile screen, both in horizontal and vertical orientations. While the services started as a mobile exclusive service, it was announced in May that Quibi would be adding the ability for subscribers with iPhones to cast to their TV's with Android users getting the same ability soon after.

Despite some challenges, including low engagement numbers, Quibi co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg previously said he's still optimistic about the platform.

"I'm still quite optimistic this is gonna work," Katzenberg told a virtual version of SeriesFest, an annual TV festival. "When the country opens up… we are all going to be back on the go again. The difference is, is that we are going to be waiting on line for more things than ever before… We are going to be waiting like crazy, and I hope Quibi is there to keep you entertained."

Don't Look Deeper debuts on Quibi Monday, July 27th.

