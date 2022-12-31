Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Reveals Her Favorite Part of Playing Jane (Exclusive)

The fourth season of Doom Patrol is well underway on HBO Max with the new season taking the beloved characters — and the viewers — on what may be their more significant and harrowing journey yet as they confront their own mortality. But the journey hasn't just been significant for viewers and fans of the DC comics inspired series and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diane Guerrero explained her favorite part of playing Jane, as well as what she's learned from the character herself.

"My favorite part of playing her has been the opportunity to experience so many emotions at once and being able to express them. I think that a lot of us are often not allowed or it's just. not polite or it' snot viewed in society," she said. "It's not looked at well when someone can go from zero to a hundred or experience multiple feelings at once. It confuses people. People like consistency. People like you to be nice and tell you you're fine, tell them that you're fine when you're not. And I think that I've learned a lot from this character, from just wearing all of those emotions and my heart on my sleeve and allow myself to be angry, allow myself to not know what I'm feeling and scream."

"At the same time, I appreciate the lightness that is growing, especially this season where she gets to be happy in moments and enjoy herself if she wants," she continued. "And for me, it's been a real blessing to be able to. I've had all these emotions inside of me since I was a kid … Anytime I wanted to be expressive or angry I felt 'oh no, you're just being a bad girl' And that's all I heard is either be a good girl or a bad girl and there was no 'you're just human' or it's okay to feel how you feel or 'hey, there's a space for you to be who you are.' So, that's helped me a lot as a person. I've evolved as well. I came into this show a very angry Diane and now I am a less angry Diane. I'm definitely experiencing joy in a new way. I have grown so much just by being able to play a character that's so dynamic and so in touch with her feelings, even though you think most of the time she's trying to not give you much of her heart."

What is Doom Patrol about?

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes: "Robotman" aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), "Negative Man" aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), "Elasti-Woman" aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), "Crazy Jane" (Diane Guerrero), "Cyborg" aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super villain "Madame Rouge" aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness, or the fate of the world?

The series stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk. Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol airs new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.