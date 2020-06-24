Doom Patrol: First Look at Red Jack in "Pain Patrol" Photos

DC Universe has released new photos for the upcoming third episode of Doom Patrol's second season, "Pain Patrol" and in those photos we're getting our best look yet at one of the most chilling villains the heroes have faced thus far: Red Jack. Exactly what Red Jack wants the Doom Patrol is something that fans will have to wait for the episode to find out -- and it certainly won't be good -- at least they don't have too much longer to wait. "Pain Patrol", along with season premiere "Fun Size Patrol" and second episode "Tyme Patrol" will hit DC Universe and HBO Max on Thursday, June 25th.

In comics, Red Jack is a villain from Grant Morrison's run. A near-omnipotent being who thinks that he's somehow both Jack the Ripper and God, he thrives on pain, literally needing it to survive. In the comics, he tortures butterflies in order to create that pain and it seems like Doom Patrol's version of the character will share that feeding on pain characteristic. According to the episode synopsis, Larry (Matt Bomer) will end up in the pain-feeding villain's clutches.

You can read the synopsis for "Pain Patrol" below and continue on for photos from the episode.

"Pain Patrol" - In the wake of a terrifying omen, Niles and Rita enter the interdimensional palace of the infamous Red Jack (guest star ROGER FLOYD), who feeds on pain and has taken Larry prisoner. Jane is called to The Underground to receive an ultimatum, while her physical body travels to Florida with Cliff, who's eager to prove he's a good father. Back at the manor, Dorothy's game of hide and seek ends badly.

Doom Patrol Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 25 on both DC Universe and HBO Max.