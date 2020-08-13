Darkwing Duck Returning to DuckTales for Hour-Long Special Episode

Season 3 of DuckTales is finally making its return to Disney XD on September 21st, kicking off a stretch of six straight weeks of all-new episodes. The return of the beloved animated series is reason enough for fans to celebrate, but this announcement actually came with some even bigger news. One of these new episodes will be an hour-long adventure featuring one of the most popular characters in the entire series: Darkwing Duck.

On Thursday, DuckTales co-executive producer and writer Frank Angones took to Twitter to share the upcoming schedule of episodes. This slate included titles and air dates for the episodes, along with the note that "Let's Get Dangerous," the October 19th installment, will be an hour long. Angones followed that tweet up with the confirmation that the episode would include Darkwing.

"AN HOUR-LONG SPECIAL DARK WING DUCK EVENT," Angones wrote in the tweet. "Coming to DuckTales in October."

AN HOUR-LONG SPECIAL DARKWING DUCK EVENT. Coming to #DuckTales in October. — Frank Angones (@FrankAngones) August 13, 2020

Darkwing Duck had his own animated series back in the early 1990s, where he became a favorite amongst many cartoon fans. Since the relaunch of DuckTales, Darkwing has appeared on a handful of occasions, including the Season 2 finale.

Here are all of the titles and dates for the entire DuckTales fall slate:

9/21: "The Phantom and the Sorceress!"

9/28: "They Put a Moonlander on the Earth!"

10/5: "The Trickening!"

10/12: "The Forbidden Fountain of the Everglades!"

10/19: "Let's Get Dangerous!"

10/26: "Escape From the Impossibin!"

This reboot of DuckTales has been quite a popular title for Disney since launching in 2017. The third season of the series began a hiatus back in May, so this new batch of episodes will be the first in about four months.

DuckTales stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Danny Pudi as Muey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby, and Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack. Darkwing Duck is voiced by Jim Cummings.

Are you looking forward to seeing more new episodes of DuckTales? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.