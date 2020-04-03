Watch Goofy Makes His DuckTales Debut in New Clip

Generations of kids have grown up on Disney’s iconic characters, and probably have a special place in their heart for characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. Regardless of whichever “era” of movies and shows made you love the characters, there’s something delightful about seeing them share the screen in any capacity. A clip from the upcoming third season of DuckTales proves this point in a major way, as it properly introduces Goofy (Bill Farmer) into the world of the show. In the scene, which was exclusively shared by Entertainment Tonight, Goofy has a hilarious interaction with Donald Duck (Don Cheadle), while both are trapped in a ’90s themed sitcom.

Goofy’s appearance on the show – as well as cameos from Daisy Duck and characters from Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Talespin, Darkwing Duck, and The Wuzzles – was announced during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and fans have been eager to see how he would enter the fold. As co-creator Francisco Angones recently told ComicBook.com, this version of Goofy definitely leans into the ’90s and early ’00s take on the character.

“With Goofy, it was definitely incorporating the version of Goofy from Goof Troop with the version of Goofy from Goofy Movie,” Angones explained. “We kind of said that there’s a unified theory of DuckTales, which is that every version of everything you know still exists somewhere. We’re going to try to provide, no matter where you know these characters from, we’re going to provide you with a version that feels updated, but recognized.”

Does that mean we could eventually see Goofy’s son Max enter the DuckTales fold? We can only hope.

“One of the cool things about all the cameos is that some of them are smaller cameos, some of them are bigger returning characters that’ll come back,” Angones continued. “Sometimes like with Goofy and with Daisy Duck, you want to use the classic versions of those characters that you’re going to use. For other things, like with Kit from Talespin, to Gosalyn and some Darkwing Duck-ers coming up this season, and a couple of other people that I’m not going to spoil. It’s about: if we were rebooting Talespin, how would we do it? If we were rebooting Darkwing, how would we do it? Using the same kind of creative ethos that we used to build DuckTales, and using that same critical thinking towards those other shows that we love as kids.”

Season 3 of DuckTales will premiere with two episodes on Saturday, April 4th at 9:30 AM on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Be sure to visit ComicBook.com following the premiere for a full interview with Angones and Youngberg.