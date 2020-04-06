Duncanville Renewed for Season 2

It looks like the latest fixture of Fox’s “Animation Domination” block is here to stay. On Monday, it was officially announced that Duncanville, an animated series that debuted on the network earlier this year, has been renewed for a second season. According to Deadline, the sophomore season of the series is expected to debut sometime in the 2021-2022 season. The series is created by Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler and The Simpsons‘ Mike Scully and Julie Scully.

The series follows Duncan (voiced by Poehler), a “spectacularly average 15-year-old boy”. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls — but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing.

Duncanville also stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, and Joy Osmanski.

“Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment, Duncanville was co-created by the Scullys and Poehler, through her Paper Kite Productions, who executive-produce with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Duncanville is animated by Fox-owned Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers).

Duncanville is the second freshman animated series to recently receive a second season renewal from Fox, with Bless the Harts also earning an extra pickup last October. It also joins long-running series The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers, which have been staples of the network’s animated roster for years. Fox has two more new series, Clea Duvall’s Housebroken and the Nick Offerman-led The Great North, which are expected to premiere in the upcoming season as well.

