Female-Focused Dune TV Series Headed to WarnerMedia Streaming Service

Warner Bros. and Legendary are set to bring a new take on Dune to theaters next year, and it looks like they aren’t stopping with the big screen. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to Dune: The Sisterhood, which is described as a “female-focused take” on the iconic novel.

The pilot will be directed by Blade Runner 2049‘s Denis Villeneuve, who also wrote, produced, and directed the upcoming Dune movie. Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange, Prometheus), who also co-wrote the screenplay with Villeneuve and Eric Roth, will be penning the show’s script. Both men will executive produce alongside Kim Herbert, Brian Herbert, and Byron Merritt from the estate of Frank Herbert, the novel’s author.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dune: The Sisterhood is expected to be set in the same universe as the original novel, with a focus being put on the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. Given abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.

“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me.” Villeneuve said in a statement. “Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

This television series marks just one example of Legendary’s planned expansion for the franchise, which is expected to also include video games, comic books, and digital content.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve said of his plans for the Dune movie. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

The cast for the Dune movie includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.