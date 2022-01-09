Dwayne Hickman, Star of Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Dies at 87

Dwayne Hickman, best known for his extensive run on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, passed away Sunday morning at his Los Angeles home. According to a statement released by his publicist Harlan Boll, Hickman died as a result of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 87.

The actor ended up appearing in 147 of Dobie Gillis between 1959 and 1963. In the series, Hickman played the eponymous character, a teenager always on the lookout for his next girlfriend. He starred in the series alongside Bob Denver (Gilligan’s Island). The series was so popular at the time, DC Comics even introduced out a comic book series based on the show. 26 issues were produced by the publisher between 1960 and 1964.

After a two-decade stint as an actor, Hickman turned to a career behind the camera, picking up a gig as a development executive at CBS. In that role, he helped develop shows like Maude and M*A*S*H. He also picked up some credits as an episodic director on Designing Women, Charles in Charge, and Sister, Sister.

He eventually returned to acting, picking up roles in The Night at the Roxbury, and a regular stint on the Clueless television series.

Hickman is survived by his wife Joan Roberts, and their son, Albert Hickman, and another son, John Hickman, who he had with the late Carol Christensen Sneed.

Cover photo by Ira Gay Sealy/The Denver Post via Getty Images